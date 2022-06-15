Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)
