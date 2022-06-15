Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

