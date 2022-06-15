Athos Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 110,000 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 346,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

