Athos Capital Ltd Invests $2.79 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,657,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $$94.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

