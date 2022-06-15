Athos Capital Ltd Sells 20,500 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

