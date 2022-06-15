Athos Capital Ltd Sells 54,216 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Athos Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,216 shares during the period. JOYY makes up about 1.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of JOYY worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JOYY by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,375,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth $6,300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

JOYY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,569. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

