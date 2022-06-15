ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 3.7%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 6,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

