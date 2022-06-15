AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

AUDC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

