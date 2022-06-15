Automata Network Market Capitalization Reaches $29.98 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $53.30 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00428661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

