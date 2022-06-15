Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. 14,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,650. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

