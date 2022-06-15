Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $453,942.66 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $453,942.66 and $14,501.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,237.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.29 or 0.23480610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00411630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00072205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036327 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

