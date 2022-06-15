aWSB 1-Day Volume Tops $3,953.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $12.68 or 0.00057514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $77,514.30 and approximately $3,953.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

