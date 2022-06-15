AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.95

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 195686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

