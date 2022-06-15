Axis DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $23,674.81 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $23,674.81 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

