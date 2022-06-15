B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

RILYN opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

