Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Up 0.9%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $71.85. 47 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $549.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

