Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $$10.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.
