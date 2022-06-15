Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $$10.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.