Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 31119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 103,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 406,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

