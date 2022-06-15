Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $267,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $174,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $135,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

