Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

BHC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

