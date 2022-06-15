Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,820. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average is $258.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

