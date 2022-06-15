Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 371,636 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.