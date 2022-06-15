Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

