Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 329.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

NYSE:DD opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.