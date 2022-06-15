Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,429 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kellogg accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $59,567,578 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

