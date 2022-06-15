Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,105 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $136.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.