Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Target by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

NYSE TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $141.29 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

