Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $361,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chewy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

NYSE CHWY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

