Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $518,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $226.11 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

