Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $637,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

