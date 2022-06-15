Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. ProShares Ultra Financials comprises approximately 0.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

UYG stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

