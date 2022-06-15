Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

