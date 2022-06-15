Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

