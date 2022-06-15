Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Malvern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLVF opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.79 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.90. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

