Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes $472,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,453,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the period.

EWY stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

