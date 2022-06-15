Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

EWN stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

