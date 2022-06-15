Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

