Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.7% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 112,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 260,001 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

