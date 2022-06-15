Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $597,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

