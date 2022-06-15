Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

