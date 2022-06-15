Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.11. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

