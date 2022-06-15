Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

