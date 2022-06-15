Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

