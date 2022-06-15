Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,760,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYOC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,039,992. Beyond Commerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
