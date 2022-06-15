Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $117.85

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.85, but opened at $110.00. Bill.com shares last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 12,328 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock worth $8,961,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

