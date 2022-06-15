BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $16.23 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $627,547.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

