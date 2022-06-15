Bistroo (BIST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,741.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Bistroo has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $632,113.61 and $40,741.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00406320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,193.11 or 1.62780202 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

