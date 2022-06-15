BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Achieves $5,928.45

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $5,928.45 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00536694 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

