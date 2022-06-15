BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

