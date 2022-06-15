BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 93,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,016. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

